JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.19

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.19 and last traded at $94.19, with a volume of 1117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
