JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.