JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,287,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $601.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.