JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

