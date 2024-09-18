JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.57 and last traded at $205.89. Approximately 1,609,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,113,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

