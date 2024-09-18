JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,134 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

