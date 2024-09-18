JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.66

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 463.60 ($6.12), with a volume of 545150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.16).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 462.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of £556.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,794.23 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan European Discovery Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan European Discovery’s payout ratio is presently 4,230.77%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan European Discovery

About JPMorgan European Discovery

In related news, insider James Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 447 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £44,700 ($59,048.88). Also, insider Marc van Gelder bought 34,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £163,243.08 ($215,644.76). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

