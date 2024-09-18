JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.68

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 2726011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

