JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.87

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 32207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

