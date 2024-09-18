JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.34

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 41492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,411,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 293.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

