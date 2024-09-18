JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.34

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVALGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 41492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,411,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 293.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 58,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.