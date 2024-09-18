Jurgen Leohold Sells 17,435 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $104,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
