Jurgen Leohold Sells 17,435 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $104,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

