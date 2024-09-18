K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.71

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.71 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at K3 Business Technology Group

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £18,441.50 ($24,361.29). 35.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

