Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday.

LON:KNOS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 876 ($11.57). The company had a trading volume of 181,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,031.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,046.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 822 ($10.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($17.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

