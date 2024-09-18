Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,185 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,235 ($16.31) to GBX 1,185 ($15.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,415 ($18.69) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Price Performance
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Average Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.