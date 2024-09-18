Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.38

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $37.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.51 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

