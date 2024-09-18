Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 392242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
