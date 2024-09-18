Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Down 2.4%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.01 and last traded at $40.23. Approximately 31,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 14,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $828.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s payout ratio is 340.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Karooooo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

