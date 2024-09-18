KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 17.2%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDAGet Free Report) fell 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 120,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 80,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

KDA Group Stock Down 12.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$44.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at KDA Group

In other news, insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$48,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 720,500 shares of company stock valued at $216,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

