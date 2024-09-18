Kellanova (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE K opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,166 shares of company stock valued at $69,596,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 217,320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.