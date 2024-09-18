Kelly Rodriques Sells 18,405 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,995 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.
- On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.
- On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.
- On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,150.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.
Forge Global Trading Down 1.9 %
FRGE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 271,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,783. The company has a market capitalization of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.38. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forge Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forge Global
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.