Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 721,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KELYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

KELYA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 28,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

