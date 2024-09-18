Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 21,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,898. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

