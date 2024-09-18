Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP Sells $105,120.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:KRC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 2,796,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,831,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,558 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

