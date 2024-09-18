Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

KRC stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

