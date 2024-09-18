Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 40,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 10,145,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,756,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

