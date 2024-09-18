Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.57

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.57 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGDEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Dbs Bank raised Kingdee International Software Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

