Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $10.35. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 373,646 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
