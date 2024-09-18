Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,358,732.65 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 107,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $3,358,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
