Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.36

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
Klépierre Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
