Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 78,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 61,712 shares.The stock last traded at $8.70 and had previously closed at $0.20.

Knightscope Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $642.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

