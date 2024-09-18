Kooth (LON:KOO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 590 ($7.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday.

KOO opened at GBX 351.90 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,600.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.82. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.90 ($4.65).

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

