Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KFY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. 177,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

