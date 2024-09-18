Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $77,490.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,699.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. 1,964,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.