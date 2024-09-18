Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,355 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

