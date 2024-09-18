Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.53

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.53 and traded as low as $68.00. Kubota shares last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 11,900 shares traded.

Kubota Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.83. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

