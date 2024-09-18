Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 64,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 950,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after purchasing an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

