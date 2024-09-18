Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.41

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

