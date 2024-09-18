Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 4.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.95. 57,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 626,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,605 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,364. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

