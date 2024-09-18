Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $893.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $990.00 to $893.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $766.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $929.39.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

