Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

