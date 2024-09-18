Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 19,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 101,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

