Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00.

PLTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 65,990,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,195,203. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 228,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

