Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,564 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $395,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

(Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.