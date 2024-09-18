Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Get Lear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 12 month low of $101.67 and a 12 month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.