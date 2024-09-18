LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.10

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

