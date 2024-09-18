Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 447,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,172,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,047 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 1,300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,187,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,928,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

