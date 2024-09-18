Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

LBRDK traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 102,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,042. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

