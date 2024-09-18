Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 184.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Lifeway Foods worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LWAY shares. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LWAY

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.