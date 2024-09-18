Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.00. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

