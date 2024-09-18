Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.52

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $4.59. Lipocine shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 262,428 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

