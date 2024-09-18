LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,788. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

